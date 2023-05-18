Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

What to do if you encounter a driver experiencing road rage

Avoiding road rage
Avoiding road rage
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side asking questions after a suspected road rage shooting in Jefferson County. Law enforcement stresses there a number of things you can do to protect yourself if you find yourself dealing with a driver displaying road rage.

Perhaps the best piece of advice is to try and remove yourself from the situation as quickly as possible. Law enforcement says you should be a calming presence and you shouldn’t escalate the situation. This means don’t make eye contact or aggressive gestures.

If your efforts to diffuse the situation fail, don’t hesitate to call 911. Be able to detail where you are, that means notice mile markers on the interstate or the road you’re on in the city.

If you can tell them the make, model and the color of the vehicle pursuing you even better.

This information could be vital as both law enforcement and road experts say these incidents are only growing in frequency.

“The last five or six years people just seem to be angrier in general about everything and a lot of this anger seems to spill over into the highways and roadways,” said Triple AAA Alabama Public Relations Manager Clay Ingram.

Also, never pull over and exit your vehicle if you’re being followed. Don’t lead the driver to your home either, instead try to pull into a local police station or a very public place. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says no matter what, remaining calm and aware of the consequences of your actions could be key.

“Just take a minute for yourself and realize what you could do to yourself or somebody else out here on the road,” said Trooper O’Neal.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Best places to live in US: Where 4 Alabama cities rank

Latest News

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the city of Montgomery will host an anonymous gun buyback...
Gun buyback event to be held in Montgomery Saturday
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Lanes of I-85 NB in Montgomery reopen after ‘major crash’
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Cloverdale Road and East Fairview Avenue
Resident concerned about intersection in Montgomery’s Cloverdale neighborhood