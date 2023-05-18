Advertise
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting

Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting from the weekend.

Nyeiasha Lykes, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday. She was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police said Lykes was identified as the suspect in shooting death of 34-year-old Deontae Vickers. Vickers was killed in the 400 block of Finley Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Another person was shot during the incident. Police said that person is still recovering.

The motive was not released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

