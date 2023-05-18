Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting from the weekend.

Nyeiasha Lykes, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday. She was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police said Lykes was identified as the suspect in shooting death of 34-year-old Deontae Vickers. Vickers was killed in the 400 block of Finley Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Another person was shot during the incident. Police said that person is still recovering.

The motive was not released per the ongoing investigation.

