Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AP sources: Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters

President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, as he heads to Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G-7. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(Jess Rapfogel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he huddled with allies at the Group of Seven summit on how to bolster support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s private conversations with allies, said he announced he had approved the training, which is likely to be conducted in Europe over the coming months, during a meeting of G7 leaders in Hiroshima, where the leaders also announced new sanctions on Moscow in advance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining them at the summit on Sunday.

Biden told the leaders that decisions on when, how many and who will provide the fourth-generation fighter jets for Ukraine to use in battle will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway.

Zelenskyy has consistently called for the supply of Western fighter jets to bolster his country’s defenses against Russia’s 15-month invasion, but has until now faced skepticism from the U.S. Under export licensing rules, the U.S. needed to sign-off on any allied effort to train Ukrainian pilots.

European allies in recent weeks have warmed up to the notion of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, as have elements of Biden’s Cabinet, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has emerged as a staunch advocate within the administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this image of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it...
A change to the tropical outlooks issued during hurricane season
Missing alert for Montgomery boy canceled
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting

Latest News

A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Biden endorses jet training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Gunman kills 1, wounds another at General Motors plant in Ohio, police say
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race