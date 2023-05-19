Advertise
Autauga County law enforcement memorial remembers officers killed in the line of duty

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s National Police Week, and communities across the country are paying tribute to the brave men and women in service who died in the line of duty.

Law enforcement officials in Prattville held a memorial service outside the Autauga County Courthouse to honor Alabama’s fallen officers and their families.

“These names etched in stone are a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice these men and women paid to protect their communities,” Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell said in reference to a memorial outside the courthouse.

“They have left a legacy, and that is a legacy that time can never diminish,” said Autauga County District Attorney C.J. Robinson. “It is a legacy that says when danger arose, I did not run away from my duty but gave my all for my fellow man.”

Officials thanked those currently serving despite facing a number of challenges.

“The stress, long shifts, minimum pay, and very seldom being told thank you from the ones who need them the most,” Harrell said.

“We live in a time of calculated attacks on officers, constant demonizing of the police,” Robinson said. “Thank God we still have brave men and women who boldly face what most people fear to ensure that law and order remains.”

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson had a strong message to state leaders and lawmakers.

“You say you will not support certain projects that will affect the number of law enforcement issues that we already deal with, but then you do,” Thompson said. “Our people did not give their lives to serve and protect for this type action. You owe them way more than you’ll ever be able to show.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, over 23,000 officers have died in the line of duty nationwide. 624 of those fallen officers are from Alabama. More than half of the officers killed in Alabama died by gunfire.

