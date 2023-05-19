Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Expansion, new jobs announced for Selma Hyundai supplier

City and county leaders, with administration from Hyundai supplier Seyeon E HWA
City and county leaders, with administration from Hyundai supplier Seyeon E HWA(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority announced the addition of 60 new jobs and a capital investment of $4,200,000 in the community Thursday.

The expansion will occur at Seoyon E HWA Interior Systems Alabama, a Tier 1 Hyundai supplier located in Craig Industrial Park. The company manufactures several kinds of plastic interior parts, especially inside door trims, for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Seoyon E HWA will add an assembly line for the upcoming production of the updated Santa Fe MX5A, which will be manufactured later this year at the HMMA Hope Hull assembly plant.

“They’ll do all the tooling and everything for that line here in the Selma plant, make the product, and ship it over to Montgomery and to the final assembly line,” said Wayne Vardaman Sr., executive director for the Dallas County Economic Authority.

Community leaders expressed their anticipation of adding higher-paying jobs to the Black Belt.

“People who are underemployed will now have an opportunity to get a full-time job in a corporation that provides benefits and supportive services for the employees,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins.

Perkins gave Seoyon E HWA Chief Financial Officer Sejong Ryu a key to the city for his first visit to Selma during Thursday’s announcement.

“Dallas County support has empowered to us to grow and contribute to the betterment of community,” said Ryu.

After 18 years of production in Dallas County, Seoyon E HWA will have approximately 500 employees.

Construction will begin in June, with the expansion expected to be complete by the beginning of 2024.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape

Latest News

4 arrested following chase in Chilton County
For over 20 years, Alabama Arise has been pushing for a grocery tax cut.
Alabama Arise optimistic as grocery tax bill gains traction
A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate...
Bill banning land sale to ‘countries of concern’ passes Alabama Senate
Dominique James is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Man accused of stabbing victim during Lowndes County robbery