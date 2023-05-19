Expansion, new jobs announced for Selma Hyundai supplier

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority announced the addition of 60 new jobs and a capital investment of $4,200,000 in the community Thursday.

The expansion will occur at Seoyon E HWA Interior Systems Alabama, a Tier 1 Hyundai supplier located in Craig Industrial Park. The company manufactures several kinds of plastic interior parts, especially inside door trims, for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Seoyon E HWA will add an assembly line for the upcoming production of the updated Santa Fe MX5A, which will be manufactured later this year at the HMMA Hope Hull assembly plant.

“They’ll do all the tooling and everything for that line here in the Selma plant, make the product, and ship it over to Montgomery and to the final assembly line,” said Wayne Vardaman Sr., executive director for the Dallas County Economic Authority.

Community leaders expressed their anticipation of adding higher-paying jobs to the Black Belt.

“People who are underemployed will now have an opportunity to get a full-time job in a corporation that provides benefits and supportive services for the employees,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins.

Perkins gave Seoyon E HWA Chief Financial Officer Sejong Ryu a key to the city for his first visit to Selma during Thursday’s announcement.

“Dallas County support has empowered to us to grow and contribute to the betterment of community,” said Ryu.

After 18 years of production in Dallas County, Seoyon E HWA will have approximately 500 employees.

Construction will begin in June, with the expansion expected to be complete by the beginning of 2024.

