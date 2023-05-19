First Alert: Weekend storms possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arguably the biggest story in our forecast will continue to be the lack of any big May heat. There are still no signs of blistering Alabama heat in any of the forecast models for at least the next 7-10 days.

Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s each day -- a small bit below normal for mid-May! Low temperatures will also take a slight step back next week. We will see upper 60s through the beginning of the week, then some lower 60s should arrive.

Temperatures stay below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

Most locations should actually fall to near or below 65 degrees a few times starting Monday night. So we know the temperatures will be tolerable by Alabama standards, but how about rain and storm chances? Well, the good news is there are plenty of days with much lower rain chances.

It starts with a mainly dry day today with only a few showers early this morning followed by a couple of pop-up storms this afternoon and evening. Southwest Alabama is where the chance of a shower or storm is highest today. We continue to have the coverage around 20%.

Rain and storms are likely late Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will then bring scattered to widespread showers and storms tomorrow. A couple of strong to severe storms could occur thanks to sufficient amounts of instability and moisture ahead of the frontal boundary. Strong to damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph and hail upwards of one inch in diameter will be possible.

Timing for the highest coverage of rain and storm activity will likely be the second half of the afternoon and evening. So if you have any outdoor plans between roughly 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. we recommend having ways to seek shelter if needed.

Then things get a little fuzzy. Models are still not in great agreement regarding rain chances and temperatures heading into next week. Though in all fairness, the level of agreement has gotten noticeably better as of this morning.

Rain and storms are likely late Saturday, and possible both Sunday and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

With that in mind, we have adjusted rain chances for Sunday and Monday. There is now enough support in the data to up the rain chances to 30% Sunday and 40% Monday. It’s possible these chances are upped even more as we get closer.

We don’t see Sunday or Monday -- or Saturday for that matter -- as a washout at all. There should be a good deal of dry time in the mix all three days.

The atmosphere will likely dry out a bit by Tuesday. The result should be much lower rain chances Tuesday through Friday with comfortably low levels of humidity taking over.

