Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Historical marker to honor 3 generations of Montgomery family’s civil rights activism

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new historical marker will be unveiled Friday in the Washington Park community to honor three generations of a Montgomery family who fought for civil rights. Several members of the Smith Family played important roles in changing the world around them.

In 1955, just a few weeks before Rosa Parks was arrested, Mary Louise Smith was arrested and later fined for not giving up her seat on a Montgomery bus to a white passenger. Her father, Frank Smith, got her out of jail and represented her in court - without help from any political organization. He also consented for her to be one of the plaintiffs in the Browder v. Gayle class action lawsuit that ended federal sanctions of Jim Crow Laws and ended the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Then in 1969, Mary Louise and her sister, Annie Ruth Smith, consented for their young sons to serve as plaintiffs in a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Montgomery YMCA. That resulted in the desegregation of the Montgomery YMCA and brought an end to the remaining segregation ordinances in Alabama’s capital city.

The historical marker will be officially unveiled in a special ceremony set for 11:00 a.m. at 2814 2nd Street.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
Missing alert for Montgomery boy canceled
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this image of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it...
A change to the tropical outlooks issued during hurricane season

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation into an overnight murder-suicide.
Overnight Montgomery murder-suicide under investigation
State lawmakers could soon consider a bill that would give victims of child sexual abuse more...
Bill hopes to give victims of child sexual abuse extra time to file civil cases
City and county leaders, with administration from Hyundai supplier Seyeon E HWA
Expansion, new jobs announced for Selma Hyundai supplier
For over 20 years, Alabama Arise has been pushing for a grocery tax cut.
Alabama Arise optimistic as grocery tax bill gains traction