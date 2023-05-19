Historical marker to honor 3 generations of Montgomery family’s civil rights activism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new historical marker will be unveiled Friday in the Washington Park community to honor three generations of a Montgomery family who fought for civil rights. Several members of the Smith Family played important roles in changing the world around them.

In 1955, just a few weeks before Rosa Parks was arrested, Mary Louise Smith was arrested and later fined for not giving up her seat on a Montgomery bus to a white passenger. Her father, Frank Smith, got her out of jail and represented her in court - without help from any political organization. He also consented for her to be one of the plaintiffs in the Browder v. Gayle class action lawsuit that ended federal sanctions of Jim Crow Laws and ended the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Then in 1969, Mary Louise and her sister, Annie Ruth Smith, consented for their young sons to serve as plaintiffs in a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Montgomery YMCA. That resulted in the desegregation of the Montgomery YMCA and brought an end to the remaining segregation ordinances in Alabama’s capital city.

The historical marker will be officially unveiled in a special ceremony set for 11:00 a.m. at 2814 2nd Street.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.