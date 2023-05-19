M-Braves blank Biscuits 8-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a decisive 10-0 defeat the night before, the Braves (16-19) returned the favor with a dominant 8-0 performance over the Biscuits (18-18) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Javier Valdes ended a 10-inning scoreless streak for Mississippi with a 390 ft. solo-shot over the left field wall to take a 1-0 lead. It spoiled what was nearly a perfect inning for Mason Montgomery, who struck out three of the first four batters to open his eighth start of the season.

Drew Lugbauer extended the lead for the Braves with a two-RBI double off the center field wall, making the score 3-0 in the top of the fourth. John Doxakis relieved Montgomery in the frame, finishing the day with eight strikeouts despite allowing three earned runs off three hits.

José Montilla finished the first three innings perfect in his first career start, but was relieved by Hayden Deal, who carried the perfect game into the fifth. The top of the inning was once again productive for Mississippi, with Tyler Tolve hitting an RBI-double into right field to up the score to 4-0.

The perfect bid for the Braves was broken in the bottom of the fifth after Blake Hunt doubled, but the Biscuits failed to capitalize on their only hit of the evening so far. Three frames later, Mississippi blew the game open with multiple two-run homers from Justin Dean and Lugbauer.

The Braves went ice cold from there and the Biscuits remained cold the rest of the way, as Montgomery was shut out for the third time this season, 8-0.

The Biscuits take on the Braves in game four of a six-game series on Friday, May 19, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. The game includes a Jersey Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Reinhardt Lexus, along with the pitching matchup of Anthony Molina (0-2) for the Biscuits against Domingo Robles (3-1) for the Braves.

The series will close with Family Faith Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 20th; and a Lil’ Crumbs Hat Giveaway along with Bark in the Park on Sunday, May 21st.

