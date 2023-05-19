Man accused of stabbing victim during Lowndes County robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was arrested in Lowndes County in connection to a violent robbery this week.

Dominique James, 26, was arrested Thursday morning. He is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

According to court records, James is accused of robbing someone Tuesday. Investigators say he allegedly stabbed the victim with a “razor knife” and stole the victim’s money. The documents allege the attack seriously injured the victim, and that James left the victim lying in the road on Langston Hughes Drive.

District Judge Adrian Johnson ordered James to be held without bail. He noted that has outstanding warrants in other counties and said he is “a danger to the community and a flight risk based upon his repeated failure to appear for various court appearances in Lowndes County, Autauga County, and Elmore County.”

In this ruling, the judge also mentioned James’ “extensive criminal history,” including offenses related to weapons and drugs.

