Misdemeanor expungement clinic set for Saturday in Montgomery

Still photo of handcuffs.
(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are facing certain misdemeanor charges, you may be eligible to take part in Legal Services Alabama’s ongoing Road to Redemption series of expungement clinics in Montgomery.

The event happens Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park, located at 2817 Third Street in Montgomery.

LSA attorneys will be on-site to provide free expungement services for those who qualify.

“Expungements are especially important during our current eviction crisis, as even minor criminal records can impact a person’s ability to find stable and quality housing,” organizers say. The weekend offering of the clinic will expand the eligible audience of potential participants.

Qualified participants will be able to start their expungement process at the clinic, and some may be completed free of the standard $25 fee from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

