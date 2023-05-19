Overnight Montgomery murder-suicide under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation into an overnight murder-suicide.

Details are limited, but a department spokesperson said police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Price Street, located just off Carter Hill Road, around 1:15 a.m. On scene, first responders found a woman who had been shot to death.

Investigators report that after the shooting, the suspect fled to Hayneville where they died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released, nor was a motive in the case immediately available.

