Raft guides training ahead of Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park grand opening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Whitewater Rafting Park opens on July 8th and before guests can take part in the fun, raft guides are getting to know the course first.

The park has employed about 18 to 20 raft guides who are becoming experts before they are responsible for helping visitors navigate the rapids.

“We’ve been going down the competition channel today,” said Raft Guide Trainee Joshua Cherry. “Everybody’s getting turns learning how to maneuver the boat down the different fast rapids that we have, getting out of eddies, and overall having a good time and becoming great guides for everybody that’s going to come.”

Guides take part in a five-day training course with an instructor who teaches them the ropes first. Then they spend weeks getting to know the currents on their own.

“It is not something you learn overnight,” General Manager David Hepp said. “It’s kind of a constant teaching on how to hold the paddle, how to sit, how to mange your people in the raft so they’re not falling out, how to hit the rapids... it’s very dynamic.”

“We will be well trained by the end of this training in order to take any type of person or child, or family down the currents,” Cherry said.

In addition to the 1,600-foot Olympic-standard competition channel, a 2,200-foot adventure channel provides a more approachable experience for new and experienced paddlers alike.

“Adventure rafting you need to be 11 years old or older and they’ll actually take you down this bigger channel and the other side of the park. The beginner rafting is between 8 years and older and you would stay on the easier channel,” Hepp said.

The over $65 million project, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65, is designed to attract more tourists to the city and provide a new recreational activity for residents.

The park has a full-service restaurant and bar and is dog friendly for those who just want to take in the sites.

“People won’t necessarily always want to raft so we’ve built like a beautiful restaurant that overlooks the whitewater. You can kind of come hang out, have a drink on the porch, on the patio,” Hepp said.

An adult day pass to raft is $49 dollars, and a season pass is $199 for the year. When you buy a rafting trip, you’re purchasing 90 minutes of fun which is about three or four laps around the park.

After the park opens, phase 2 of the project will begin, which includes installing climbing walls, a zip line, bike trails, shopping, and possibly a hotel.

The park will not be operated by the city. It will be operated by Southern Whitewater Development Group.

The project was designed by S2O Design and Engineering, based out of Colorado.

The park is looking for a variety of workers. Once fully staffed they will have around 125 employees. If you are interested apply here.

