Woman charged after allegedly hitting boyfriend with vehicle

Adrianna Murphy is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with...
Adrianna Murphy is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a vehicle.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is in custody after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a vehicle, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and court documents.

The domestic violence incident happened early on the morning of Saturday, May 6, in the area of Geary Court in Montgomery. That’s near Old Selma Road in west Montgomery.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West, who noted the victim has ties to Lowndes County, said the suspect, Adrianna Murphy, got into an argument with Wesley Saffold “which led the female to suspect the victim of some kind of dealings with another female who was traveling behind them in the neighborhood where the victim resides.”

The sheriff said a confrontation took place near the victim’s home and “when clarity was made about the assumptions of the individual and Wesley, he then returns to the car and that’s when the female assailant struck him with the car while he was walking in front of the vehicle.”

West said the witness “eventually convinced [Murphy] to get [Saffold] medical treatment” but noted Murphy “considered it to be humorous and gave off a sarcastic comment waiving any wrong doing about what she had done.”

Court documents indicate Murphy, a 22-year-old Selma resident, caused serious injury to Saffold. She’s now charged with first-degree assault.

West said a vigil is planned for the victim Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Baptist South Hospital.

