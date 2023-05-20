Advertise
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people injured.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people injured.

According to MPD, officers and fire medics responded to the 4000 block of Wallace Drive in reference to a subject shot. Units made contact with an adult male victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot. Contact was made with another adult male victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police say it was determined that the incident occurred in the 4000 block of Wallace Drive.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.

