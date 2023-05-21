Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Kendarius "KD" Heard became emotional as friends and family welcomed him home from the hospital.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Another survivor of the Dadeville mass shooting has been released from the hospital.

Kendarius Heard, a senior at Dadeville High School, was welcomed home with a surprise parade arranged by friends, family and members of the Camp Hill community.

“It just feels great,” Heard said.

The teenager affectionately known as KD had spent over a month in the hospital trying to recover from his injuries, adding that he was “dealing with a lot of back pain”.

Heard’s eyes welled up with tears as he was greeted by loved ones who wore t-shirts that said “#KDStrong” all the way to his home on Old Highway 280.

“I’m just glad to see my baby come into the yard,” said Sharon Ware, Heard’s grandmother, “It was the greatest feeling of all to be honest.”

Ware added her grandson’s time in the hospital was long and heartbreaking, but the family kept their faith in God.

“With all of us together praying, I feel God will bring us through this,” Ware said, “We’ll make it through this together.”

Heard is wheelchair-bound but said he is determined to walk in the future.

“God keeps me going every day,” said Heard.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrianna Murphy is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with...
Woman charged after allegedly hitting boyfriend with vehicle
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation into an overnight murder-suicide.
Overnight Montgomery murder-suicide under investigation
After working in the railroad industry for 38 years, Alvin Stinson retried and hasn't slowed...
It’s corn! Georgiana man owns a corn vending machine
Alabama State House
Several bills passed this week inside Alabama legislature

Latest News

Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
Montgomery shooting Friday night leaves at least 2 injured
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness