Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly

Newspapers nationwide are reducing or eliminating their traditional publications, no longer able to sustain daily publications as circulation drops.
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times weekly.(The Dothan Eagle)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Eagle announced Sunday that would publish only three times a week beginning next month.

“Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers,” the newspaper said.

The three-day print schedule is Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, delivered via the U.S. Postal Service, not carriers.

DothanEagle.com is unaffected.

The announcement by Lee Enterprises, an Iowa-based corporation, is not a surprise.

Newspapers nationwide are reducing or eliminating their traditional publications as circulation and advertising revenue drops.

Alabama Media Group stopped printing the Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register, and other newspapers in February.

Its delivery is solely via the popular digital portal, al.com.

Between the end of 2019 and May last year, more than 360 U.S. newspapers closed altogether, according to Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.

The Eagle, founded in 1908, said with its digital platform readers will still have daily access to news, comics, and popular puzzles.

