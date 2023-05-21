First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds were pesky today, so consider yourself lucky if you saw any sunshine on Sunday. While it may have been an overcast morning and afternoon, it did help keep temperatures down... manageable upper 70s and low 80s were commonplace across central and south Alabama, which is several degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. What we lacked in heat we made up for with humidity; while this muggy air does fuel more showers and storms over the next couple of days, it looks like long term we might see dew points drop a bit soon!

The humidity will come down by Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

While today should be entirely dry, the beginning of the workweek will bring a return to rain.

A return to showers and thunderstorms is then likely Monday, Monday night and Tuesday. It will not rain in your neighborhood or city that entire time. That means on and off periods of wet weather will impact the region; because of that highs will reach the lower 80s on Monday before getting stuck in the 70s on Tuesday.

It is possible that some see a period or two where it rains for multiple hours in a row. That scenario is not a guarantee for everybody, though it’s certainly a possibility when rain coverage peaks, especially later Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Total rain through 11 p.m. Tuesday will amount to 1-2" for much of the area. Some isolated higher totals are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

Something else to point out as the new week gets underway is the wind speeds. It will be a bit breezy Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind speeds will peak on Tuesday, but all three days will be a bit breezy.

Once Wednesday arrives a much drier and less humid air mass will have pushed into Alabama from the north. That will result in very low-end rain and storm chances Wednesday through Memorial Day weekend. With the lower humidity there will be a good deal of sunshine each day and the sky will range from partly cloudy to mostly sunny starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Wednesday, then rise into the middle and upper 80s from there. It is looking possible that some lower 90s return to the forecast by Memorial Day Monday.

Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week! (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.