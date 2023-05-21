More rain, storms to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are not quite done with the showers and thunderstorms here in Central Alabama. While today should be entirely dry, the beginning of the workweek will bring a return to rain.

Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s today. (WSFA 12 News)

Once Wednesday arrives a much drier and less humid air mass will have pushed into Alabama from the north. The result will be virtually non-existent rain and storm chances Wednesday through Memorial Day weekend.

Before we get that far into the future, we have today and the first few days of the week to discuss...

Today will be dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid-80s even with the cloudiness. A warm, muggy and mostly dry night will occur tonight with temperatures slipping just below 70 degrees.

The humidity will come down by Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

A return to showers and thunderstorms is then likely Monday, Monday night and Tuesday. It will not rain in your neighborhood or city that entire time. Rather, on and off showers and storms will affect the region. Highs will reach the lower 80s on Monday before getting stuck in the 70s on Tuesday.

It is possible that some see a period or two where it rains for multiple hours in a row. That scenario is not a guarantee for everybody, though it’s certainly a possibility when rain coverage peaks -- especially later Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Total rain through 11 p.m. Tuesday will amount to 1-2" for much of the area. Some isolated higher totals are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

Something else to point out as the new week gets underway is the wind speeds. It will be a bit breezy Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind speeds will peak on Tuesday, but all three days will be a bit breezy.

Conditions dry out Tuesday night as less humid air advects into the state. The more comfortable air mass will discourage rain and storms from Wednesday to at least Sunday.

With the lower humidity there will be a good deal of sunshine each day. Skies will range from partly cloudy to mostly sunny starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Wednesday, then rise into the middle and upper 80s from there. It is looking possible that some lower 90s return to the forecast by Memorial Day Monday.

