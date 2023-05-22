Advertise
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property

2 suspects are wanted after multiple vehicles were burglarized at the ADECA Surplus facility in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are being sought by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bureau of Investigations after multiple vehicles were burglarized on state property, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The SBI has released two photos of the unidentified men in hopes that someone recognizes them as part of an ongoing felony vehicle burglary investigation. CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for info that leads to their identification.

Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in Montgomery.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The crimes happened between Friday, May 12 and Monday May 15 at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus, or ADECA, located at 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery.

After committing the burglaries, the suspects fled in unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or through the P3-tips app.

