Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama officials warn of contractor fraud ahead of hurricane season

Some unscrupulous contractors ready to commit fraud prey on people in distress. Here are some tips to avoid becoming their victim.
By Julia Avant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some unscrupulous contractors ready to commit fraud prey on people in distress. For example, when a tornado comes through your neighborhood and takes your roof with it, you will want to fix it quickly. But if you fall victim to contractor fraud, it could cost you more than it should.

“These events carry the potential to cause serious damage or total destruction of private property and our homes,” explained Brian Powell with the Alabama Department of Insurance. Powell says some of this contractors can fraudulently inflate the building or repair costs in their estimates.

Here are some tips from the Alabama Department of Insurance on how you can avoid contractor fraud:

  • Before you say ‘yes’ to a contractor, get three estimates. That way you see the price differences.
  • Ask for your contractors’ credentials. They should have a card issued by the Alabama Licensure Board.

“You can also check the Alabama Secretary of State’s office website. Every business that does business, to include contractors in Alabama, must be registered with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office,” said Powell.

If you have a question or feel you have fallen victim to contractor fraud, you can contact the Department of Insurance by clicking here.

The recommendations come as part of Alabama’s Contractor Fraud Awareness Week, which Gov. Kay Ivey has declared will run through the end of this week.

Brian Powell, the director of Strengthen Alabama Homes Division, discusses the state's Contractor Fraud Awareness Week.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Alabama State House
Several bills passed this week inside Alabama legislature
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case
Arrest made in 2022 Montgomery homicide
Contractor Fraud Awareness Week declared in Alabama