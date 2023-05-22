Advertise
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was issued on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was issued on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department.

The alert was issued for 74-year-old Michael Verne Church, a man who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Church had last been seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in Montgomery. Authorities did not release any information on where he was located.

