Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday

Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after an early Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators arrested Beb White Jr., 29, and charged him with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

The arrest stems from a shooting incident that happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

A motive was not immediately clear.

White is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bail of $45,000.

