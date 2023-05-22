Advertise
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case

Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick Richardson(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2022 homicide case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Keenan Gadson, 31, is now charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick Richardson, 26.

Richardson was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Woodley Road late on the evening of Nov. 27, 2022.

Gadson is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

