First Alert: A wet start to the new week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beginning of the new workweek will bring Alabama more rain and rumbles... both today and tomorrow will be wet at times with high-end coverage of rain likely. On and off showers and thunderstorms linger, but it doesn’t mean it is raining all day on every town. Once Wednesday arrives a drier and less humid air mass will return, resulting in very low (and at times non-existent) rain and storm chances Wednesday through Memorial Day weekend.

Let’s start with the rain and storms that will be around to kick off the new workweek...

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow. It will not rain in your neighborhood or city that entire time. Rather, on and off showers and storms will affect the region.

Highs will reach the lower 80s today before getting stuck in the lower 70s tomorrow. That is way below normal for late May.

Rain and storms are likely today and tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain all day today, all night tonight or all day tomorrow. However, it is very possible that we see some periods where it rains for a few hours straight. That scenario is not a guarantee for everybody, though it’s certainly a possibility when rain coverage peaks late today, tonight and early tomorrow.

Conditions will dry out Wednesday as less humid air returns to our atmosphere; the noticeably more comfortable air mass will discourage rain and storms from Wednesday to Memorial Day.

A wet and unseasonably cool start to the new workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

We do want to add that some modeling suggests a chance of a shower or storm Friday, Friday night and Saturday. Even if it does rain at some point over that 2-day stretch, it would be very scattered and would not last long. Right now the forecast is keeping rain chances at or below 20% until better model agreement is reached.

Minus those low-end rain chances, the forecast features mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day beginning Wednesday.

Rain and storms shouldn't hinder your Memorial Day weekend plans. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out near 80° on Wednesday, then rise into the low and mid 80s through the end of the workweek.

