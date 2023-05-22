Funeral held for former Selma Mayor George Evans

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to former Selma Mayor George Patrick Evans.

Evans died last Monday at age 78. He was elected as Selma’s mayor in 2008, where he served two terms. The city said prior to being mayor, Evans became Selma’s first Black City Council president in 2000. He was also the Dallas County school board’s first Black superintendent.

During Monday’s service at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Evans was remembered as a giant who led by example through hard work and kindness.

“Mayor Evans has always been a man of great character and honor,” U.S. Rep. terri Sewell said in her eulogy.

Sewell shared how the man she called “Uncle George” was close with her family. She said his example inspired her when she became a congresswoman.

Sewell also called Evans an exceptional public servant who believed in Selma.

“His love for Selma and Dallas County was infectious, from being Dallas County’s first African American school board superintendent to being an outstanding referee and officiator on the court, to being an avid golfer, to being a family man who loved his wife and loved his children and especially his grandbabies,” she said.

Selma Mayor James Perkins also spoke at the funeral, saying, “The Honorable Evans was a true public servant. There is no doubt about that. And he served to the very end.”

Sewell said enter a speech about Evans into the congressional record.

