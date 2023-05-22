Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Funeral held for former Selma Mayor George Evans

The funeral for former Selma Mayor George Evans as held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church on...
The funeral for former Selma Mayor George Evans as held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church on May 22, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to former Selma Mayor George Patrick Evans.

Evans died last Monday at age 78. He was elected as Selma’s mayor in 2008, where he served two terms. The city said prior to being mayor, Evans became Selma’s first Black City Council president in 2000. He was also the Dallas County school board’s first Black superintendent.

During Monday’s service at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Evans was remembered as a giant who led by example through hard work and kindness.

“Mayor Evans has always been a man of great character and honor,” U.S. Rep. terri Sewell said in her eulogy.

Sewell shared how the man she called “Uncle George” was close with her family. She said his example inspired her when she became a congresswoman.

Sewell also called Evans an exceptional public servant who believed in Selma.

“His love for Selma and Dallas County was infectious, from being Dallas County’s first African American school board superintendent to being an outstanding referee and officiator on the court, to being an avid golfer, to being a family man who loved his wife and loved his children and especially his grandbabies,” she said.

Selma Mayor James Perkins also spoke at the funeral, saying, “The Honorable Evans was a true public servant. There is no doubt about that. And he served to the very end.”

Sewell said enter a speech about Evans into the congressional record.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Latest News

FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
Ashley Manley teaches second grade at Horseshoe Bend School.
Horseshoe Bend School teacher praises parental, community involvement
USDA Forest Service invests $2M in deferred maintenance projects in Alabama
Dauphin Island cocaine washed ashore
Several packages of suspected cocaine found washed up on Dauphin Island