Girl injured in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a girl over the weekend, the second minor injured by gunshots within hours of each other.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Oak Shadow Lane, not far from the Eastern Boulevard, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, investigators found the girl, whose exact age was not released, in non-life threatening condition.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This shooting comes just hours after a separate shooting in which a boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

Further details regarding the cases remain unknown as the investigations continue.

