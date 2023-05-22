Governor Ivey invites Alabama students to join her summer reading challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Ivey invited Alabama students to join her for her Summer Reading Challenge last week to encourage children to include reading in their summer activities.

“Each of you worked hard this school year, and I couldn’t be prouder of your efforts in the classroom. Summer is a time to break from school but not from learning. To continue the growth and progress you made, we must keep our minds sharp by reading all summer long,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge, beginning May 19, 2023, and concluding July 31, 2023, is open to Alabama students. Whether receiving public, private, or home school instruction. Grades K through 8th for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join.

To participate, grade-eligible students may write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels will also be accepted topics.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade, and the school he or she attends.

All letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At the launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

“As the school year wraps up, and we look ahead to our summer plans, I encourage each of you to set aside dedicated time for reading. This summer, I am inviting all Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge,” said Governor Ivey. “I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you about your summer literary adventure.”

Teachers and parents, you can even get in on the action by showing Governor Ivey what Alabama’s young learners are reading by tweeting the governor at @GovernorKayIvey and using the hashtag #GovernorIveysReadingChallenge and #AlabamaReads.

