Horseshoe Bend School teacher praises parental, community involvement

Ashley Manley teaches second grade at Horseshoe Bend School.
Ashley Manley teaches second grade at Horseshoe Bend School.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW SITE, Ala. (WSFA) – Ashley Manley says parental involvement and community involvement are needed for kids to succeed. She said she’s thankful because the parents at Horseshoe Bend School are always around.

Manley said the parents at Horseshoe Bend are really involved, and that makes a big difference for students and teachers.

“The community is very tight. The kids all grew up together, so that’s different here than where I’ve been before,” Manley said.

The Goodwater native has been teaching for 21 years. She now teaches all subjects for second grade at Horseshoe Bend School.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s very entertaining at times too,” she said. “It’s a very good age to teach.”

In her 20-plus years as an educator, Manley said a lot of things have changed in schools, including security, technology and even the curriculum.

“Topics have changed. The way that we teach has changed. There’s not one set way to do things. The kids are allowed to explore different ways, especially in math. Even though we still so a lot of the same stuff, it’s just curriculum has changed,” she said.

While change in the classroom may be inevitable, she said the kids are the same. She describes her students as sweet, funny and very loving.

