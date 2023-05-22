Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Investigators seeking information in Dallas County homicide

Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.
Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.(CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to police, on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, police responded to the 9000 block of County Road 3, Marion Junction, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult female victim, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The female was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was identified as Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.

Investigators say between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., an unknown suspect shot into an occupied mobile home, striking the occupant of the residence. Investigators located and collected multiple 7.62 shell casings on the scene.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fatal shooting to please come forward. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Alabama State House
Several bills passed this week inside Alabama legislature

Latest News

Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
Security Video: 2 sought after burglaries on Alabama state property
Mosquito season
Mosquito days increasing across Alabama
Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday