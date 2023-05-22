Advertise
Boy in life-threatening condition after weekend shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a juvenile in...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a boy in life-threatening condition.

Details are limited, but MPD says its officers responded to an area hospital around 11:20 p.m. Saturday on reports that someone had been shot. At the hospital, investigators found the juvenile, whose exact age was not released.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened or a possible motive in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

This shooting was the first of two minors injured by gunfire within hours of each other late Saturday into Sunday morning. A girl suffered non-life threatening injuries in the other unrated case.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

