Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Montgomery man

Michael Verne Church is the subject of a Missing and Endangered Person Alert out of Montgomery,...
Michael Verne Church is the subject of a Missing and Endangered Person Alert out of Montgomery, Alabama.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department for 74-year-old Michael Verne Church.

Church, who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, was last seen Sunday at 9 p.m. wearing a burgundy t-shirt, a red jacket or sweatshirt, jeans, and black socks in the area of Town Lake Place in Montgomery.

Church is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has hazel eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Anyone who has information on Church’s location is urged to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2550 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Alabama State House
Several bills passed this week inside Alabama legislature
Adrianna Murphy is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with...
Woman charged after allegedly hitting boyfriend with vehicle
After working in the railroad industry for 38 years, Alvin Stinson retried and hasn't slowed...
It’s corn! Georgiana man owns a corn vending machine

Latest News

Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Debt ceiling: Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators ‘keep working’ to resolve standoff
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
Trinity Presbyterian holds church dedication