Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department for 74-year-old Michael Verne Church.

Church, who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, was last seen Sunday at 9 p.m. wearing a burgundy t-shirt, a red jacket or sweatshirt, jeans, and black socks in the area of Town Lake Place in Montgomery.

Church is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has hazel eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Anyone who has information on Church’s location is urged to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2550 or call 911.

