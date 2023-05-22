Montgomery Fire and Rescue support daughter of injured Montgomery firefighter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The daughter of one of the firefighters injured responding to a deadly house fire on Gilmer Avenue received an academic award this morning.

Firefighter Deandre Hartman is currently recovering at UABs Burn and Trauma ICU and could not attend, but the Kindergartner and her family were surprised by who stepped in his place.

“We feel the love from each and every one of them, so we are glad that they are here to support him by supporting his daughter,” says the mother of Deandre Hartman.

Hartman was one of the five firefighters injured in the deadly house fire that claimed the lives of two people, including a young child.

Hartman suffered extreme burns to his arms, eyes, and lungs.

The first responder’s wife, Melshaundra Hartman, says the two used to talk about if he were ever to get injured on the job, he would want his sacrifice to be worth it.

“He has always said that if he was ever hurt on the job that, he wanted to be rescuing somebody else,” said Hartman.

And while he’s recovering at UAB, the men that responded alongside him that night were at his daughter’s honors day program. One of them is Chief of Special Operations Sam Castanza.

“We, as the brotherhood of the fire department, you know we stick together. We are here from the beginning to the end,” said Castanza.

Catanza has been by Hartman’s side every day at UAB

“It’s an absolute day-to-day fight, and he is an absolute fighter, and he doing well,” said Castanza.

Firefighter Deandre Hartman has been with Montgomery Fire and Rescue since 2016.

