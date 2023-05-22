Mosquito days increasing across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mosquitoes are no stranger to Alabama and the rest of the Deep South. They seem to be around nearly all year thanks to our warmth and mugginess.

But did know the prevalence of these pests has actually gone up over the last few decades right here in Central Alabama? I’d be willing to bet that’s not a trend we’re exactly excited about.

Montgomery is seeing 4 more mosquito days now compared to 1979. (Climate Central)

It’s because there are more days now supportive of mosquito activity than there used to be. A new analysis from Climate Central highlights the trends in mosquito-friendly days in 242 metros across the U.S. It looks at data starting in 1979 and ending in 2022.

Montgomery, Huntsville, Birmingham, Anniston, Tuscaloosa, Dothan, and Mobile are the Alabama cities looked into, and most of them are seeing more mosquito days now than were being observed in 1979.

Birmingham is seeing 30 more mosquito days now than in 1979. (Climate Central)

Dothan and Mobile are the only two Alabama cities not seeing more mosquito days now. Dothan is seeing the same number of annual mosquito days as it was back in 1979, and Mobile is seeing a few less mosquito days than it was 40 years ago.

Birmingham saw the biggest jump in annual mosquito days during the 43-year span analyzed. The city sees, on average, 30 more mosquito days per year than it did back in 1979! Montgomery’s jump is much lower at only four more mosquito days per year.

Mosquito days have increased across much of Alabama since 1979. (WSFA 12 News)

Birmingham actually has the sixth-highest increase of all the 242 cities analyzed. Only Santa Maria, Ca., San Francisco, Ca., State College, Pa., Seattle-Tacoma, Wa., and Manchester, N.H., observed a bigger increase than the Birmingham area.

Burlington, Vt., Clarksburg-Weston, W.V., Salinas, Ca., and Wheeling, W.V., round out the top 10.

Out of the 242 metro areas looked into, an impressive 173 -- or 71% -- of them are experiencing more mosquito days here in the 21st century. The remaining metros either saw a decrease in mosquito days or no change at all. What’s interesting is most of the cities seeing less mosquito days now are located somewhere in the South.

Mosquito days have increased across most of Alabama since 1979. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s mainly due to high temperatures exceeding 95 degrees during the summer months. Mosquito activity is limited and discouraged when air temperatures get well into the 90s and 100s.

So the big question, of course, is what exactly constitutes a “mosquito day”?

As you’d expect, it’s a day with warmth and humidity. Climate Central defines it as a day with an average relative humidity value of at least 42%, and a daily minimum and maximum temperature between 50 and 95 degrees.

So as you venture out this summer be sure to protect yourself, your loved ones and your furry friends from mosquitoes. Use repellents known to fend off mosquitoes, dress in long pants and long sleeves, wear socks and shoes, and be cautious on those warm summer days when it rains.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.