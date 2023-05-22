Outdoor pool upgrades taking place at Opelika Sportsplex, Covington Recreation Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Lee County, a $26 million project is taking place this summer at Opelika Sportsplex and Covington Recreation Center to add outdoor pools and splash pad areas.

“I’m excited to have some areas for just lap swimming,” said Susan Noll.

Upgrades are taking place at the aquatic center to provide swimmers with more options.

The 25-yard outdoor pool at Covington was built in the 1950s. City of Opelika swim coach Tyler Mcgill said it was time for a major upgrade.

“A big water slide, some zero-depth area, some lap lanes, a splash pad area,” said Mcgill.

The Opelika Sportsplex currently has an eight-lane indoor pool used for water aerobics, swim lessons, and swim team practices. Member Susan Noll said she checks in three times a week for lap swimming and agrees a bigger pool is needed.

“We kind of share it with lady aerobics, but when you’re a lap swimmer, which I’ve been all my life. It’s nice to have the space to come in and have the area to swim in,” said Susan Noll.

An outdoor 50-meter pool will replace the current splash-pad area, increasing lane space for members and creating opportunities to host competitive swim meets.

“To have a big competition pool to train in as young people… the greatest thing that is going to happen to Lee County, I think,” said Chris Noll.

This also includes an upgrade in locker rooms, seating areas, and concession stands.

The playground will be demolished, and a new splash pad will be installed with slides, sprayers and fun water features for kids to enjoy during the hot summer months.

“To be able to offer more aquatics, more swimming opportunities to everyone in the community is going to be super valuable just to their experience to the family experience and the community experience in Opelika,” said Mcgill.

