Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims

A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton in March on 37 charges including Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Pornography involving a child younger than 12.
A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton in March on 36 charges including Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Pornography involving a child younger than 12.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas violated a court order when he refused to release a suspected sex offender from jail, an attorney claimed on Monday.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve seen this,” Dothan attorney Billy Joe Sheffield II told News4 after a hearing at the Pike County Courthouse.

A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton in March on 37 charges including Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Pornography involving a child younger than 12.

Pike County Circuit Judge Shannon Clark on April 6 set bond at $2.2 million.

However, Sheffield said when a professional surety attempted to post Benton’s bond, Thomas refused to release the suspect.

Bondsman S. Ricky Beck of Guaranteed Bonding confirmed Sheffield’s account.

“In my opinion, it’s kind of a violation of a person’s constitutional rights,” Sheffield said.

In her order, Judge Clark ruled despite the “appalling nature” and “circumstances and weight” of the evidence, Benton is entitled to a bond that ensures his court appearance and protects the public.”

Sheffield believes the sheriff may have violated the law when he ignored the order.

“It is very concerning,” Sheffield said. “There have been attorneys barred (from practicing) if they don’t comply with court orders.”

All criminal charges in Alabama must have bond except Capital Murder and those charges that fall under Aniah’s Law, named for a woman allegedly killed by a man who had posted bail despite a violent history.

Clark set a hearing on Thursday on the dispute.

Sheriff Thomas did not respond to a message seeking comment.

This story updated to identify Mr. Beck’s bonding company by name.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Latest News

Alabama Holocaust Education Center dedication.
State, local leaders help dedicate Alabama Holocaust Education Center
Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join Her for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading...
Governor Ivey invites Alabama students to join her summer reading challenge
Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.
Investigators seeking information in Dallas County homicide
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property