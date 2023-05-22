Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children

The fire began shortly after midnight.
The fire began shortly after midnight.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.

The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the southwestern border town of Mahdia, 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of the capital, Georgetown.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries and at least seven were flown to the capital for treatment.

The fire began shortly after midnight at the school that serves mostly Indigenous children aged 12 through 18, according to National Security Adviser Gerald Gouveia. He said it was too early to speculate what might have caused it, adding that heavy thunderstorms in the area posed a challenge to those responding by air.

“It was a battle for us,” he said. “The pilots were very brave, very determined.”

He added that the government and emergency responders “made a gigantic effort” to save all those who could be saved.

Local newspaper Stabroek News reported that the fire broke out in a girls’ dormitory.

Opposition parliamentarian Natasha Singh-Lewis called for an in-depth investigation.

“We need to understand how this most horrific and deadly incident occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again in the future,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Alabama State House
Several bills passed this week inside Alabama legislature
Adrianna Murphy is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with...
Woman charged after allegedly hitting boyfriend with vehicle
After working in the railroad industry for 38 years, Alvin Stinson retried and hasn't slowed...
It’s corn! Georgiana man owns a corn vending machine

Latest News

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
Man killed over Uno card game
Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case
Michael Verne Church is the subject of a Missing and Endangered Person Alert out of Montgomery,...
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Montgomery man