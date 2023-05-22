Advertise
Several packages of suspected cocaine found washed up on Dauphin Island

Dauphin Island cocaine washed ashore
Dauphin Island cocaine washed ashore(MCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several package of suspected cocaine were found washed up on Dauphin Island over the weekend, according to police.

Police said packages were found on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday.

Authorities said the packages were found by walkers on the west end beach and appeared to have been there for some time.

Dauphin Island PD said they recovered the bundles and turned them over to the MCSO Narcotics Division.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

