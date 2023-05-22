Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State, local leaders help dedicate Alabama Holocaust Education Center

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, May 22, Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Katie Britt, and Mayor Randall Woodfin were among state and local leaders helping dedicate the new location of the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.

The education center moved to its new location at the Temple Emanu-El Sanctuary. The center educates Alabama teachers on how to teach their students about the Holocaust. Over 100,000 Alabama students have learned about this moment in history, thanks to the center.

Ivey said we can and should do more to educate our youth on the Holocaust.

“It’s a window to the past, revealing the painful sins of mankind against our fellow men. It’s a powerful resource to guide society forward towards love and understanding to all,” said Ivey.

During her remarks, Ivey spoke about the proclamation she recently signed that dedicates April 16-23 as Holocaust Days of Remembrance.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Workweek starts of with showers and storms, but humidity drops by the middle of the week!
First Alert: More rain, storms to kick start the workweek
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join Her for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading...
Governor Ivey invites Alabama students to join her summer reading challenge
A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton (pictured) in March on 36 charges including Rape,...
Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims
Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.
Investigators seeking information in Dallas County homicide
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property