USDA Forest Service invests $2M in deferred maintenance projects in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USDA Forest Service Southern Region announced an investment of $30.4 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding to support 22 selected regional projects in fiscal year 2023.

Alabama joins Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi, Virginia, Arkansas, North Carolina, and South Carolina in a project that supports the recent announcement by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior proposing a combined $2.8 billion in funding for fiscal year 2024 to improve infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation as the legislation enters its third year out of five.

These investments are made from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund established by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The projects funded for Alabama’s National Forests include
  • Coleman Lake Renovation: This project includes drilling an engineered commercial well to provide domestic water to the Coleman Lake Campground. This project also includes removing and disposing of the existing asphalt composition roofs on the Coleman Lake Campground Bath Houses and installing new standard seam metal roofing systems on the bathhouses. The project takes place in Cleburne County, 3rd District in Alabama.
  • Lee Creek Bridge: This project replaces the existing crossing with a single-deck slab with 30-foot spans. The project takes place in Lawrence County, 4th District in Alabama.
  • Lake Chinnabee Recreation Area: This project will relocate the double vault concrete toilet and reposition the fee tube. The project takes place in Clay County, 3rd District in Alabama.
  • Bartram Trail Bridge Repair: The project replaces the deficient trail bridge on the Bartram National Recreation Trail. This project takes place in Macon County, 3rd District in Alabama.
