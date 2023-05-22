Advertise
WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

