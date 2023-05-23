2 women injured in Ann Street incident Monday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women are recovering from injuries suffered in an incident Monday on Montgomery’s Ann Street, according to Montgomery police.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Police and fire medics were called to the 1000 block of Ann Street on reports a person had been cut.

A woman described as a “person of interest” has been taken into custody as police work to determine her involvement. The woman’s name has not been released.

