ADECA reaches important broadband infrastructure milestone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) reached a significant milestone as it has now hosted community broadband meetings in each of Alabama’s 67 counties.

These meetings were announced last December, were implemented through the Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program, and are designed to bring community leaders to the table and provide state-level assistance to support local efforts to expand broadband infrastructure for the benefit of the public and economic development.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recognized the importance of hosting these meetings in all counties across the state.

“No matter where you live and what you do, being connected to the world is an absolute necessity for everyone,” Gov. Ivey said. “Without it, businesses cannot thrive, students cannot excel in their studies, and families are deprived of many services and personal enrichment opportunities.”

“As I’ve said before,” Gov Ivey added, “achieving full broadband coverage is a journey, not a short trip. And most importantly, it takes a team. It is evident, given the buy-in we’ve received from community leaders and residents across our state, that we have a winning team. There is no doubt that Alabama will be a model for the nation when it comes to achieving full broadband coverage.”

ADECA’s Digital Expansion Division developed the Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program in response to the critical need for high-speed internet access in communities across the state. Through this program, ADECA provides technical assistance meetings at the county level for communities seeking to expand broadband infrastructure and services. These meetings are intended to be the starting point to produce local insights and the data and planning needed to take advantage of future opportunities for broadband deployment.

Gov. Ivey helped kick off the first county-level meeting in Montgomery County on Dec. 12, 2022. Today, just a few months later, ADECA hosted the 67th county-level meeting in Autauga County.

While the conclusion of the meeting in Autauga County marked the milestone of each Alabama county having hosted a community broadband meeting, ADECA will hold additional periodic meetings, including at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority Administration Building in Washington County on May 25, 2023.

The conclusion of these broadband meetings will result in county-specific profiles for each Alabama county with strategic approaches to help communities achieve broadband goals and to position counties to take advantage of significant broadband funding opportunities in the state during the next few years.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.