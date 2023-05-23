Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama man cited for shooting seagulls, ibis, heron in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Alabama man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after he allegedly admitted to shooting several seagulls, and ibis and a heron.

Austin T. Wilson, 22, of Geneva, shot the birds from a home where he was living in Lake Charles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents responded to the home on May 12 after receiving a tip the previous night about someone shooting seagulls. They found dead birds in a trash can next to the house and in an adjoining field – 14 seagulls, one ibis and one heron, according to LDWF.

LDWF agents say they found 14 seagulls, as well as an ibis and a heron, dead near the home.
LDWF agents say they found 14 seagulls, as well as an ibis and a heron, dead near the home.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Wilson pulled up to the home while agents were there, and he admitted to shooting the birds with a 12-gauge shotgun the night before, according to LDWF.

He was cited for taking non-game birds, taking ibis no season and taking heron no season. Each of these citations brings a fine between $400 and $950 and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF.

Wilson may also face civil restitution of $278.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
Shantea Peterson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault after police...
Woman accused of stabbing 2 at Montgomery convenience store, filings say
2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)
Ivey to sign multiple bills into law Tuesday afternoon
Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth
Police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:30 a.m. where...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Myreico Broaden is charged with first-degree arson after a May 15 Montgomery house fire.
Arrest after doorbell camera records Montgomery arson
Morning Smile: WSFA crew tries Blue Bell's new 'Dr. Pepper Float' ice cream
Officials discuss Montgomery County Courthouse renovations
Montgomery police arrest Travontaye Rudolph in July 2022 homicide
Travontaye Rudolph, 27, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by MPD’s Special Operations...
Arrest made in July 2022 Montgomery homicide case