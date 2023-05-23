Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA gives boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Boater safety for Memeorial Day weekend
Boater safety for Memeorial Day weekend(WSFA 12)
By Julia Avant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s already been a deadly year on Alabama waterways. Four fatalities have been reported, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding people to be safe, especially this weekend.

ALEA wants you to prioritize safety to prevent the worst this Memorial Day weekend.

“You need to keep in mind that this weekend is not the weekend to learn how to operate your boat,” said Senior Trooper Corey Robinett.

This weekend brings big crowds to the waterways, and laws are similar to driving a car. Legal blood alcohol levels cannot exceed .08 percent.

“Just know that the sun is going to get to you. The heat and the waves could get to you. If you are going to be out there, stay hydrated. Make sure that you know that alcohol is going to be exaggerated on the water. One drink is going to be about three, so make sure you drink plenty of water,” said Senior Trooper Marshall Westbrook.

Safe boating tips:
  • Include watching your wake.
  • Have a proper spotter if you’re pulling water sporting gear like tubes or water skis.
  • Don’t forget to have proper life jackets.
  • Children 8 and under must wear a lifejacket at all times.

“Again, be courteous to your fellow boaters out there,” said Westbrook.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
File image
2 women injured in Ann Street incident Monday evening

Latest News

Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth
Kenneth Little is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in Pike...
Man faces attempted murder charge in Troy shooting
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
Police officer injured in accident along busy Houston County highway
Judith Ann Neelley
Governor Ivey ‘strongly opposes parole of convicted child murderer’