Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to film movie in Birmingham area

The movie is called “The Rivals of Amziah King” and it’s described as a crime thriller.
The movie is called "The Rivals of Amziah King" and it's described as a crime thriller.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Matthew McConaughey is headed to the Magic City. He’s starring in a new film that starts shooting in the area next month.

The movie is called “The Rivals of Amziah King” and it’s described as a crime thriller.

Producers have been in Birmingham for a few months getting things up and running. They are shooting for seven weeks.

Sandra Ellis Lafferty who lives in Fort Payne, is also in the movie.  She’s been in “Walk the Line” and “Hunger Games.”

