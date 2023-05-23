Belk to close store in Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Belk has been a part of the Selma community for over 18 years but is now preparing to close its doors for good.

According to a Belk representative, the store in Selma will close on Monday, June 5.

Belk released the following statement to WSFA explaining the closing:

After a careful review of our business, we will be closing the Belk store in Selma, Ala., on Monday, June 5. We are grateful for the contributions of our Selma associates and are providing them with support during the transition, including the opportunity to interview for a position at another Belk store.

We have been proud to serve the Selma community for over 18 years and will be offering our customers 60% off everything in-store, starting yesterday (May 22), as a way to express our appreciation.

Following the closure, customers can visit our stores in Montgomery or Prattville, or shop for their favorite products on Belk.com or on the Belk app.

