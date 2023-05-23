Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Belk to close store in Selma

(White RNN, Josh | WSFA/KARK/CNN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Belk has been a part of the Selma community for over 18 years but is now preparing to close its doors for good.

According to a Belk representative, the store in Selma will close on Monday, June 5.

Belk released the following statement to WSFA explaining the closing:

After a careful review of our business, we will be closing the Belk store in Selma, Ala., on Monday, June 5. We are grateful for the contributions of our Selma associates and are providing them with support during the transition, including the opportunity to interview for a position at another Belk store.

We have been proud to serve the Selma community for over 18 years and will be offering our customers 60% off everything in-store, starting yesterday (May 22), as a way to express our appreciation.

Following the closure, customers can visit our stores in Montgomery or Prattville, or shop for their favorite products on Belk.com or on the Belk app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a juvenile in...
Boy in life-threatening condition after weekend shooting
Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

Troy Baseball
No. 3 Troy opens Sun Belt Tournament against Appalachian State
Kenneth Little is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in Pike...
Man faces attempted murder charge in Troy shooting
Judith Ann Neelley
Governor Ivey ‘strongly opposes parole of convicted child murderer’
Montgomery Motor Speedway
MMS back in action this weekend with Disturbing the Peace 100