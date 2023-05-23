Damp and cool Tuesday; drier days to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are again likely today. Coverage should be highest this morning into the afternoon. Like yesterday, it will not rain in your neighborhood or city all day long.

Rain and a few storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

The clouds, rain and dampness will keep highs well below normal for late May. We’re talking peak temperatures barely above 70 degrees today, with some staying below 70 degrees.

To make it feel even cooler it will be breezy. Wind speeds of 10-15 mph will be common all day long. I recommend not only taking the jacket this morning, but keeping it with you all day.

Mostly dry weather is expected starting tomorrow with warming temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional showers are expected tonight into tomorrow morning before things finally dry out. Less humid air will push into Alabama by tomorrow afternoon, putting an end to the higher rain and storm chances.

Plenty of sun will shine by tomorrow afternoon, and high temperatures will respond by getting close to 80 degrees. Even warmer weather will ensue for the end of the workweek and upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Look for plentiful sunshine each day Thursday through Monday. That will warm us up generally into the middle 80s each afternoon. It’s possible a couple locations stay in the lower 80s or reach into the upper 80s on any given day.

Memorial Day weekend looks dry and warm. (WSFA 12 News)

The less humid air mass will support overnight temperatures in the upper 50s for multiple nights in a row. Compared to where we’ve been of late, that will feel very good and comfortable.

We do want to add that some modeling continues to suggest a small chance of showers and storms Friday through Sunday. Even if it does rain at some point, it would be very scattered and would not last long. Right now the forecast is keeping rain chances at 10-20%. We would bet on seeing dry weather during that stretch as of now!

