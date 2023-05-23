Advertise
Few details available in May 15 Montgomery death investigation

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a shooting that...
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a shooting that happened on May 15, but few details have been released more than a week later.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a shooting that happened on May 15, but few details have been released more than a week later.

First responders were called to the 4000 block of Fitzpatrick Boulevard around 10:05 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. That’s near Virginia Loop Road.

On scene, police and fire medics found a man who had already died.

The man’s name has not been released and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

