Ivey to sign multiple bills into law Tuesday afternoon

2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)
2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)(WTOK)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ceremonial bill signings will be held Tuesday afternoon for multiple pieces of legislation passed during the 2023 Regular Session Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says.

Among those bills being signed into law are:

HB 101 by Rep. Ginny Shaver and Sen. Arthur Orr

  • This bill streamlines the state’s adoption process and updates current adoption law language. (Act 2023-092)

HB 66 by Rep. Joe Lovvorn and Sen. Andrew Jones

  • This bill allows certain firefighters, law enforcement officers and correctional officers, covered under the ERS or TRS, to purchase hazardous duty time for prior service. (Act 2023-101)

HB 164 by Rep. Andy Whitt and Sen. Jay Hovey

  • This bill requires high school students to complete a personal financial literacy and money management course before graduation. (Act 2023-179)

SB 131 by Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Steve Clouse

  • This bill transfers the regulation of preneed funeral contracts from the Department of Insurance to the Alabama Board of Funeral Services. (Act 2023-094)

SB 28 by Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Randy Wood

  • This bill expands the scope of practice of podiatry to include treatment of the foot and ankle. (Act 2023-106)

SB 104 by Sen. Chris Elliott and Rep. David Faulkner

  • This bill revises the current Dram Shop Act by addressing liability for providers of alcohol if a recipient injures a third party. (Act 2023-025)

HB 56 by Rep. Frances Holk-Jones and Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison

  • This bill expands the scope of practice for licensees of the Alabama Board of Social Work Examiners. (Act 2023-100)

HB 62 by Rep. Ben Robbins and Sen. Keith Kelley

  • This bill extends the amount of time that nonprofit veterans’ organizations have to comply with state and local building codes when acquiring a former armory building. (Act 2023-175)

