Man critically injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:30 a.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:30 a.m. where they found the victim. He was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

A motive and suspect were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

