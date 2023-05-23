Man critically injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:30 a.m. where they found the victim. He was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

A motive and suspect were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

